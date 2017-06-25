At Acne It Was the Guests Who Walked the Runway

Acne spring '18 collection. REX Shutterstock

For his spring ’18 Paris Fashion Week Men’s presentation today, Acne’s Jonny Johansson turned the concept of the fashion show on its head.

Guests entered via backstage and before they knew it found themselves being directed onto the runway by the show producer.

Models showcasing the looks were seated in a line where the audience would normally be, and looked in with measured disinterest as everyone took their turn on the runway.

As for the footwear, slippers and sandals came in intricately woven leather resembling a loose crochet fabrication and more exotic versions still, were done in buttery fish leather complete with textured scales.

Talk about a role reversal.