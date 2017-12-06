Happy 2nd Birthday, Saint West: See Kim Kardashian & Kanye’s Son’s Strong Sneaker Game

kim kardashian, saint west
Kim Kardashian toting Saint West in February.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son may have just turned 2-years-old today, but that doesn’t mean the tiny tot doesn’t already have impeccable shoe style.

Saint, who was featured on Kim’s social media for the 5th of December as a part of the Kardashians’ 25 Days of Christmas, can often be seen sporting Vans sneakers as well as Yeezys designed by his dad.

During a recent outing, the famous toddler rocked classic black and white Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers, which serve as his usual go-to, with a Harley Davidson ensemble.

Happy birthday #SaintWest 🙌🏽

On another occasion, the soon-to-be big brother sported the white version of the highly-popular shoe with camo shorts and a black graphic tee.

Mr. West with hs momma #saintwest #kimkardashian #northwest #kanyewest

Here, Saint showed off the cool kicks in black and charcoal while 4-year-old sister North wore the same shoes in black and white.

Yeezy Wave Runner 700 🌊

For pumpkin picking, the fashionable tyke repped his father’s Yeezy Boost 350 V2 kicks with a white T-shirt and gray Adidas shorts.

boo #northwest #kimkardashian #kanyewest #saintwest

Wearing sneaks designed by Kanye again, Saint paired a camo T-shirt with tan shorts and black Yeezy Pirate sneakers.

Saint at Kanye's office 😍👶🏾 #saintwest #kanyewest #northwest #kimkardashian #repost

Staying in the Adidas family, West wore suede Gazelle shoes with a white top and burgundy track pants while getting a lift from his mom.

hat,lashes,shoes #saintwest #kimkardashian #kanyewest #northwest

