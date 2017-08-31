How to Get the Exclusive Koio x ‘Game of Thrones’ Kingslayer Sneakers

Koio 'The Kingslayer' Leather Sneaker Jeffrey Jacques

New York-based footwear designer Koio is teaming up with HBO to create a limited edition “Game of Thrones”-inspired sneaker. The sneaker, called “The Kingslayer” after Jaime Lannister, allows fans of the show to incorporate their favorite character into their everyday look.

The sneaker is designed in Koio’s custom signature Capri low-top form and keeps to the brand’s signature aesthetic: minimalism and handmade Italian leather. The Kingslayer’s leather upper is rendered in Lannister gold. Sleek embellishments, such as Jaime Lannister’s metal hand on the laces and a print of his house sigil at the ankle, harks back to the “Game of Thrones” character for which the sneaker was named.

So, “Game of Thrones” fans: How do you get your feet into these one-of-a-kind sneakers?Unfortunately, the Kingslayer is not available for sale. The only way to get this shoe is to win it in a contest through either HBO or Koio’s social media using the hashtag #RepTheRealm.

Rep the Realm is a collaborative seven-piece collection that takes inspiration from “Game of Thrones” and pays homage to the streetwear community. Other items in the collection include a hoodie by Alife, a biker jacket from Billionaire Boys Club and pins by Dee & Ricky. The Kingslayer is the final piece for Rep the Realm.

