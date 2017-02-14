Convicted Felon-Turned-Model Hits the Runway at Philipp Plein

Jeremy Meeks walks the Philipp Plein show. REX Shutterstock

Twelve short months ago, Jeremy Meeks was serving time in a Californian prison, and now he’s walking at New York Fashion Week. Swapping out his orange jumpsuit for ready-to-wear, Meeks hit the runway Monday night in front of attendees Madonna and Kylie Jenner at the Philipp Plein show. The model originally made waves in 2014 when his mugshot featuring chiseled cheekbones and piercing blue eyes ended up going viral, earning him the moniker, “Hot Felon.”

Before he served his time, the husband and father of three signed with talent agency, White Cross Management. And after spending two years behind bars for illegally possessing firearms and ammo, carrying a loaded firearm in public and criminal street gang activity, Meeks is back, and hotter than ever. Released from prison in March of last year, he started posting modeling shots over the summer before laying low until Sunday in New York.

The tatted-up model posted a photo of himself hugging former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld to his Instagram this past Sunday. He captioned the picture, “It was great meeting you and your team @carineroitfeld I so look forward to seeing you soon.”

The model is seen shirtless, sporting a black hat backstage before the show.

Meeks strikes a pose in Philipp Plein fall ’17.

