Shoe of the Day Paris Fashion Week: Saint Laurent’s Ruched Boots

By / 3 hours ago
Saint Laurent Fall 2017
Saint Laurent Fall '17.
Day 1 (Feb. 28)

There’s a ruched boot — and then there’s a Saint Laurent ruched boot. Anthony Vaccarello souped up this season staple with a glittering crystalized version that flashed with frosted fire and sparkled with every step. Not only will these bad boys light up a room, they’ll light up a stadium.

