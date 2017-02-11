Tibi’s Crinkled Velvet Demi-Pumps at NYFW Are Something to Behold

By / 3 hours ago
Tibi Ready To Wear Fall 2017 View Slideshow
Tibi fall '17 collection.
REX Shutterstock

Designer Amy Smilovic’s sharp demi-pumps came in crinkled velvet and were something to behold. Done in loud ’80s shades of hot pink, aqua and emerald, the affect was jolting. There was also a cool version done in blue oxford shirting.

To further add pep to a collection centered around deconstructed menswear elements, there were also equally bright aqua satin boots with sloping acrylic heels. They made the look.

Related
Christian Siriano's Message for Fall: 'People Are People'

Tibi Ready to Wear Fall 2017Tibi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Elsewhere, satin strappy stilettos, paired with slippery sheer hosiery, were less dynamic, though they gave languid dresses and pants a certain swish.

Tibi Ready to Wear Fall 2017Tibi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
Tibi Ready to Wear Fall 2017Tibi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
Tibi Ready to Wear Fall 2017Tibi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock
Tibi Ready to Wear Fall 2017Tibi fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more looks from the runway at Tibi’s fall 2017 New York Fashion Week presentation.

View Slideshow

Want More?

Lacoste’s Futuristic Fall Collection Still References ’90s Grunge Style

Kylie Jenner Sizzles in New Chain-Link Dress With Sofia Richie at Jeremy Scott’s NYFW Show

Kate Spade Makes Floral and Leopard Work Together For Fall

What Fashion Wears When It’s Snowing During NYFW

Naomi Campbell Wore Fuzzy Heels in La Perla’s Fall ’17 Runway Show

Kanye West Will Show Yeezy Season 5 at New York Fashion Week

Paris Hilton Brings to Life ‘Stars Are Blind’ in Barely There Shiny Crop Top and Soaring Pumps at NYFW

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s