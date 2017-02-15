See All The Celebs Who Sat Front Row At Yeezy Season 5

No fainting models or late start times this season: Kanye West debuted his Yeezy Season 5 collection at New York Fashion Week today without the drama (read all about last season’s fiasco here). The show garnered a star-studded front row including wife Kim Kardashian West who was, naturally, front and center.
Though past seasons have seen the whole Kardashian clan show support, this season only saw Kim and sister Kylie Jenner in attendance. Other celebrities at the show included Hailey Baldwin, La La Anthony, Pusha T, A$AP Ferg and Rich The Kid, while Off-White’s Virgil Abloh was seen backstage.
The show began with a projection of the latest Yeezy looks on a huge pillar screen. Models then physically walked the runway. The collection included a series of new launches, such as denim and a new running shoe that had a chunkier sole than the signature Yeezy Boost 350s. West also showed his slouchy stiletto thigh-high boots again (only, this season, they didn’t fall apart on the runway).
