Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o Are Doing a Movie Based on a Viral Photo From Fashion Week

Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Ever since a photo appeared in 2014 of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o sitting next to each other in the front row at a Miu Miu show in Paris, the world has been obsessed with the idea of the two starring in a heist movie together.

Well, three years later, after the photo went viral on Tumblr, it looks like fans’ dreams are going to come true. On Monday, Entertainment Weekly reported that Netflix signed a deal for the idea with Ri Ri and the Oscar winner after a “dramatic negotiation session.”

“Selma” director Ava DuVernay is set to direct, and “Insecure” writer, creator and actress Issa Rae’s team confirmed to Vanity Fair that the 32-year-old will write the screenplay.

Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o at the Miu Miu show in Paris in 2014. REX Shutterstock

DuVernay, 44, tweeted yesterday, seemingly confirming the film, writing “we deserve nice things,” along with the famous photo of Rihanna and Nyong’o.

We deserve nice things. ✌🏾️https://t.co/VlbKhLNDIv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 22, 2017

The idea for the movie started when a twitter user, 1800SADGAL, reposted the photo with the comment, “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans,” gaining 209k likes. From there, other users chimed in with more hypothetical story lines featuring the two stars.

Things didn’t get serious until Lupita retweeted the idea at Ri Ri and wrote,”I’m down if you are.” Rihanna later tweeted back, saying, “I’m in Pit’z.” The film will reportedly start filming in 2018, according to EW.

