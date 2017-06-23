Jimmy Choo Creative Director Sandra Choi on Career Milestones & Meeting Michelle Obama

Jimmy Choo's Sandra Choi in her London office. Paul Stuart

Each day in June, FN is highlighting female forces in the industry as part of our Women in Power series.

During her two decades at Jimmy Choo, Sandra Choi has seen it all.

Here the creative director reflects on her proudest moments, lessons learned and the advice she would give her younger self.

On the biggest breakthrough:

“The moment I heard we had sold 1 million pairs of shoes was an enormous achievement for me. A personal moment was being invited by Michelle Obama to a reception for designers she worked with at The White House. That memory and experience will last with me forever and is something I am proud to tell my children about.”

Things she would have done differently:

“I sometimes regret not finishing my fashion degree at Central St Martins, as I missed out on some of those great relationships you make with your peers. But the good thing about working in London is, I am now able to catch up with them; there’s a wonderful sense of camaraderie amongst the London designers.”

Jimmy Choo CEO Pierre Denis and creative director Sandra Choi. Paul Stuart

On whether women do enough to support other women:

“I think it depends on the industry. There is more and more awareness around this these days. I like to think I do, but I also believe I am gender-equal in my approach.”

On recent challenges:

“We celebrated our 20th anniversary last year. The biggest challenge was being able to balance all of the elements that came with that. Managing time efficiently and carefully is the key.”

Advice she would give her younger self:

“I should have played more. You are only young once. I worked too hard.”