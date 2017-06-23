5 Cool Things We Saw at Paris Men’s Today

View Slideshow Cerruti spring '18 men's collection. REX Shutterstock

Men’s Mules

Mules are officially trending for spring. Juun.J showed cool leather loafer-mule hybrids today. The silhouette was also done by labels such as Loewe and Edhen Milano this season. Mark it on your must-buy list.

Juun.J spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Not a Nike Collab

Israeli designer Hed Mayner is definitely one to watch. He staged his debut show guerrilla style, among the colonnades of Paris’ Palais Brongniart in Place de la Bourse. His sandals with sneaker soles looked like a Nike collaboration, but the designer had actually sourced the soles from the copycat markets of his native Tel Aviv. He teamed them with uppers made from thick furniture leather. The footwear marched in tune with the theme of the collection. It was all about the reappropriation of familiar objects, such as a voluminous trench coat made from a vintage tent. — Stephanie Hirschmiller



Hed Mayner spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Denim Sneakers

Denim shoes are a huge trend in the women’s market, and now it’s trickling into the men’s scene. Cerruti showed tasteful low-top sneakers with denim accents.

Cerruti spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Disco Time

Daytime discos are officially a thing. Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons show was strobe light central, and top of the guest list was a Nike collab. Nike Air 180s hit the floor alongside colorful brogue laceups printed trompe l’œil-style to resemble an old-school sneaker. And it all ended in one big ol’ dance-off with models pulling shapes like it was going out fashion. — Stephanie Hirschmiller



Comme des Garcons spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Get Ready to Rumble

Haider Ackermann continued his new look for luxe brand Berluti. This season’s standout shoe? A boxing boot-meets-sneaker that came in an off-white colorway. The show also included pool slides and dress shoes.

Berluti spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

