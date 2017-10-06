The Webster’s Laure Hériard Dubreuil Says Shoes Are the ‘Ultimate Statement Piece’ for Spring ’18

Off White spring 2018.
Off-White spring 2018.
“The shoes shown both on and off the runway this season truly made such a strong impact,” said Laure Hériard Dubreuil, founder and president of the Webster boutiques. “Shoes were the ultimate statement piece this season.

That’s how the well-known luxe retailer summed up this inventive shoe season in Paris. Here are her top picks and new names to watch.

Top Collections: “I loved the new proportions of the Dior kitten heels — they were so fashion-forward, while still being practical enough to wear all day. The Off-White x Jimmy Choo collaboration was unexpected and super-cool. The edgy yet flattering silhouettes seen in Chloe’s Western-inspired boots were among my favorites. Natacha Ramsay-Levi did an incredible job on her first collection.”

One to Watch: Fabrizio Viti. “Ever since I laid eyes on his daisy applique styles, I became a fan.”

Fabrizio Viti spring ’18. Xavier Granet

Trend Stories: “I was drawn to the rich colors and sparkles and feathers, which are playful and fun but at the same time sophisticated. And I absolutely loved all of the Santiag boots, which are the perfect investment for spring. They’re ultra-flattering with jeans but can also add edge to a sundress.”

Thoughts on Balenciaga/Crocs: “It was certainly one of the more surprising collaborations of the season. Anything goes these days – fashion is meant to be fun!”

balenciaga ready to wear spring 2018, paris fashion week Balenciaga spring ’18. Courtesy