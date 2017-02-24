Shoe of the Day at Milan Fashion Week: Marco de Vincenzo’s Glitter Frosting Kitten Heel Bootie

Marco de Vincenzo fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

FN takes a look at the standout shoe styles from Milan Fashion Week.

Day 3 (Feb. 24)

For fall, Marco de Vincenzo gave classic notions of femininity a cosmic twist. This kitten heel bootie, with its dainty black bow and glitter frosting, perfectly articulated his reference point: the idea of a “hypothetical future” as seen by someone living in the past.

Day 2 (Feb. 23)

There was a whole lot to love on the Prada runway, including jewel-embellished pumps and maxed-out furry snow boots. But it was the buckled thigh-high boots that won hearts and minds. Done in a beguiling patchwork of suede and snakeskin or suede and embroidered leather, they fused Seventies, Navaho and equestrian aesthetics into one glorious lesson in must-have leather.

Day 1 (Feb. 22)

Alessandro Michele’s cactus flower boots are the fall footwear update that Gucci fans have been waiting for. They came in both black and white versions, with an embossed leather motif traced in pinhead studs. For extra style points, wear them with red lace footless tights and unleash your inner Dolly Parton.

Gucci fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

