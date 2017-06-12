Shoe of the Day at London Fashion Week Men’s: A-Cold-Wall’s Dip-Dyed Nike Sneakers

A-Cold-Wall spring '18 collection. REX Shutterstock

When in doubt, a good DIY project never fails. A-Cold-Wall debuted its spring ’18 men’s collection during London Fashion Week today, and the footwear offering includes crafty takes on Nike’s classic Air Force One sneakers.

The British streetwear brand took distressed sneakers to a new level. The runway Nike styles feature laceless uppers and are painted over in a dip-dyed treatment. Taking it one step further, the shoes also have a paint-splattered finish.

A-Cold-Wall spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

The distressed sneaker is a trend we’ve seen at several men’s shows (for instance, At Gucci, the chunky sneakers were given a dirtied effect). Here, A-Cold-Wall also added a branded tag onto the Nike sneakers. The shoes were shown against a sporty ready-to-wear lineup, including logoed hoodies and technical fabrics.

To read yesterday’s shoe of the day, featuring Christopher Raeburn’s outdoorsy shoes, click here.

A-Cold-Wall spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

