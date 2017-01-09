Shoe of the Day at London Men’s Fashion Week: Vivienne Westwood’s Squiggle Print Boots

Day 4
Vivienne Westwood ended London Fashion Week today with a bang. The label’s fall ’17 show — which combined its men’s and women’s collections into one showing — featured Westwood’s iconic squiggle print, revived here on lace-up combat boots that were hand-painted.
Day 3
J.W. Anderson is one of the most off-kilter designers of London Fashion Week, and his fall ’17 show didn’t disappoint. He referenced 1970s-style crocheted knits and added them onto the tongues of slip-on sneakers. (He also did crochets on sleeves, bags and scarves.) The result was a footwear message that was cozy, colorful and a bit odd, too: The side flaps sweeping the floor classifies them as an indoor-type shoe only, for instance.
Day 2
Casely-Hayford’s spring ’17 collection was an experiment in mixing textures. Jacquard puffer coats were worn over wool topcoats, while classic suits were embellished with fringed yarn. This same crafty, mix-and-match approach to materials was seen in the shoes, which were a collaboration with artist Helen Kirkum (she specializes in discarded and remastered footwear). Together, the label and Kirkum debuted a mixed media zip-front style that was half sneaker, half boot.
Day 1
Topman kicked off London Fashion Week on Friday with a series of 1990s-inspired retro runners. Offered in black or white colorways, the laced-up kicks were amped up with neon accents and colored soles. Paired with the graphic technicolor sweaters? They’re ready for a rave.
