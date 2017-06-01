Novelty Socks Are One of Resort 2018’s Biggest Trends

View Slideshow Gucci resort '18 collection. Courtesy of brand/Dan Lecca

Just when you thought the socks and sandals trend was finally winding down, resort season has thrust it back into the spotlight. Luxury designers embraced novelty hosiery for the resort ’18 season, adding rhinestones and graphic prints onto socks then pairing them with stiletto heels. (For more resort highlights, click here).

Nowhere was the statement sock message more true than at Gucci. Creative director Alessandro Michele — the king of maximalism — played up the fashion house’s signature “GG” print, adding it as a print onto colorful socks. (To take it one further, he also embellished some of the socks with rhinestones).

At Prada, Miuccia Prada went for a sportier message. (This was the first season Prada has shown a resort collection). Prada paired strappy Velcro heels — a style she has been exploring for a few seasons now — with athletic-inspired socks, which were fit with graphic racing stripes.

At Bottegea Veneta, the sock message was more sophisticated. Simple leather pumps with block heels were matched with thin, striped ankle socks. Chic.

At Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli continued the label’s Rockstud message, showing ankle-strap heels with the signature studs. He paired them with thin ribbed ankle socks, which had colored stripes that matched the shoes.

