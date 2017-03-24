Paul Andrew Nominated for CFDA Accessories Designer of the Year

Paul Andrew's New York Fashion Week fall 2017 presentation. REX Shutterstock.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced the nominees for the 2017 CFDA Awards, which will be held June 5.

Among the nominees is shoe designer Paul Andrew, nominated for Accessories Designer of the Year along with Coach, Irene Neuwirth, Mansur Gavriel and The Row. This is not the first time Andrew has been honored by the CFDA. The British-born designer, who launched his line in 2013, won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2014 — the first footwear designer to receive that award. In 2016 Andrew won the CFDA Swarovski Award for Accessories Design.

In addition to their nomination for The Row in accessories, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have also been nominated for Womenswear Designer of the Year, along with Altuzarra, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs and Proenza Schouler. Menswear nominees are Calvin Klein, Robert Geller, Thom Browne, Tim Coppens and Todd Snyder.

Virgil Abloh of Off-White is nominated for the Swarovski Emerging Talent Award, along with Sies Marjan, Monse, Gabriela Hearst and Brock Collection.

The CFDA also gives out several honors. Kenneth Cole will receive the first-ever Swarovski Award for Positive Change and Rick Owens will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. Former Italian Vogue editor Franca Sozzani, who died in December, will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award.

