5 Ways To Wear the Monochromatic Fashion Trend This Summer

GUCCI floral-printed sandal, $950; Matchesfashion. Elizabeth and James sunglasses, Simon Miller bag, Valentino scarf, Rosie Assoulin earrings, The Great dress.
Monochromatic dressing is a trend often explored on the runways, and the statement look certainly continued on for spring ’17. Labels like Sies Marjan, Tibi and Micheal Kors used one punchy hue and styled it from head to toe. But can the look be done in real life? It’s not easy, but we’re here to help. From bubblegum pink to deep burgundy, read on for five monochromatic outfit ideas — shoes included.

1. Bubblegum Pink
Offset the sweet hue with a graphic tee, structured bag and clean, modern mule.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Mule

Shop the look: Maryam Nassir Zadeh patent mule, $472; Browns. Staud bagWwake earring, Markus Lupfer T-shirt, Miu Miu skirt, Prada sunglasses, Marc Jacobs earring.

2. Tangerine Orange
A sprightly orange is perfect for the beach. Leather sandals and straw accessories are a winning combo.

ATP Atelier Sandals
Shop the look: ATP Atelier leather sandals, $140; Browns. Yosuzi hat, Calvin Klein sunglasses, Katerina Makriyianni earringsLisa Marie Fernandez bathing suitNannacay bag.

3. Moss Green
Break up the outfit with printed accessories that are in the same color family.

gucci floral print heel

Shop the look: GUCCI floral-printed sandal, $950; Matchesfashion. Elizabeth and James sunglasses, Simon Miller bag, Valentino scarf, Rosie Assoulin earrings, The Great dress.

4. Burgundy Red
Head-to-toe silk is ready for evening. Have fun with the hue via matching bold jewelry.
Alexandre Birman Sandal

Shop the look: Alexandre Birman satin heel, $625; Net-a-porter. Miu Miu ring, Diane von Furstenburg bag, Marni earrings, Helmut Lang dress.

5. Royal Blue
Sleek workwear can be monochromatic, too. Vary the tones by mixing dark and light hues together.

Sam Edelman Flat

Shop the look: Sam Edelman satin flat, $120; Net-a-porter. Thierry Colson shirt, Fendi sunglasses, Tibi bag, Balenciaga earringsMSGM trouser.

