5 Ways To Wear the Monochromatic Fashion Trend This Summer

Monochromatic dressing is a trend often explored on the runways, and the statement look certainly continued on for spring ’17. Labels like Sies Marjan, Tibi and Micheal Kors used one punchy hue and styled it from head to toe. But can the look be done in real life? It’s not easy, but we’re here to help. From bubblegum pink to deep burgundy, read on for five monochromatic outfit ideas — shoes included.

1. Bubblegum Pink

Offset the sweet hue with a graphic tee, structured bag and clean, modern mule.

Shop the look: Maryam Nassir Zadeh patent mule, $472; Browns. Staud bag, Wwake earring, Markus Lupfer T-shirt, Miu Miu skirt, Prada sunglasses, Marc Jacobs earring.

2. Tangerine Orange

A sprightly orange is perfect for the beach. Leather sandals and straw accessories are a winning combo.



Shop the look: ATP Atelier leather sandals, $140; Browns. Yosuzi hat, Calvin Klein sunglasses, Katerina Makriyianni earrings, Lisa Marie Fernandez bathing suit, Nannacay bag.

3. Moss Green

Break up the outfit with printed accessories that are in the same color family.

Shop the look: GUCCI floral-printed sandal, $950; Matchesfashion. Elizabeth and James sunglasses, Simon Miller bag, Valentino scarf, Rosie Assoulin earrings, The Great dress.

4. Burgundy Red

Head-to-toe silk is ready for evening. Have fun with the hue via matching bold jewelry.



Shop the look: Alexandre Birman satin heel, $625; Net-a-porter. Miu Miu ring, Diane von Furstenburg bag, Marni earrings, Helmut Lang dress.

5. Royal Blue

Sleek workwear can be monochromatic, too. Vary the tones by mixing dark and light hues together.

Shop the look: Sam Edelman satin flat, $120; Net-a-porter. Thierry Colson shirt, Fendi sunglasses, Tibi bag, Balenciaga earrings, MSGM trouser.

For a closer look at the outfits, click through the gallery.

