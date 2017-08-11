How to Nail Fall’s Hottest Hues From Head-to-Toe With One Color

View Slideshow Monochromatic outfits are on-trend for fall. Paolo Testa

Don’t mistake monochromatic dressing for one-note. Eye-popping hues from head to toe set the canvas for next season’s vivid shoe styles.

The fall and resort runways bursted with color, from stark white dresses to punchy magenta suits. For a fresh styling spin, try wearing a single hue from head-to-toe, right down to the season’s equally punchy shoes.

Wearing Malone Souliers metallic strappy flats and a Delpozo dress. Paolo Testa

Seasonal highlights include millennial pink, the color du jour, seen on footwear styles by brands such as Kenneth Cole, Tibi and Frances Valentine.

Wearing Pierre Hardy suede bow pumps with am Ellery jacket and trousers. Paolo Testa

Another popular hue was mossy greens, which can virtually be treated as a neutral and worn with everything. Jimmy Choo’s high-cut vamp booties are a standout with its crystal-embellished ankle straps.

Wearing Rochas satin mules with crystal embellishments and a DVF dress. Paolo Testa

Unexpected shades that ruled the season? Mellow yellow styles, such as these satin Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps. Neon green also proved to be a popular color, as seen on Malone Souliers’ strappy flats.

