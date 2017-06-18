Miley Cyrus and Dolce & Gabbana Are Apparently Feuding

Miley Cyrus and Dolce & Gabbana are not fans of each other. REX Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus has some strong feelings about Dolce & Gabbana.

The star — whose younger brother Braison Cyrus walked in the spring ’18 D&G show yesterday (June 17) — took to Instagram to share that while she’s excited for her brother’s career, she doesn’t agree with the brand on everything.

The post at first seemed harmless as she congratulated her brother on his runway debut, but after expressing that she “STRONGLY” disagrees with Dolce & Gabbana’s politics, things got a little messy.

Stefano Gabbana reposted Cyrus’ photo, writing, “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️”

Dolce & Gabbana has become the target of criticism on social media for its unwavering support of U.S. first lady Melania Trump, who often worn the label’s designs while accompanying husband Donald Trump on his overseas tour.

But the brand has been unfazed by the negative attention — even embraced it. On June 12, it released a T-shirt emblazoned with the rallying call of its detractors: “#boycott Dolce & Gabbana.”

Want More?

Dolce & Gabbana Trolls Melania Trump Haters With $245 ‘Boycott’ T-Shirts

Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Rock The Runway At Dolce & Gabbana

Social Media Isn’t Happy With Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘Thin & Gorgeous’ Shoes

Designer Thom Browne on Dressing Melania Trump: ‘It Shouldn’t Become a Political Thing’