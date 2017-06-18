The Top Shoe Moments From Day 3 of Milan Fashion Week Men’s

View Slideshow Santoni spring '18 men's collection. REX Shutterstock

It was another jam-packed day at the men’s shows during Milan Fashion Week today.

From futuristic sneakers to spiffy new dress shoes, the spring ’18 collections were brimming with new trends and styles to try. See our top six highlights below.

Santoni Serves Up Shoes for Lunch

Lunch — or should we say, shoes — is served. Santoni hosted its spring ’18 presentation at the Giacomo Caffe. The spiffy dress shoes were shown on silver trays held by model-slash-waiters. Standouts include the new lightweight constructions Santoni did, where supple leather allows the shoes to be folded like ballerina flats. There was also kiltie monkstraps and clean sneakers in croc. Luxe to the max.

Santoni spring ’18 presentation. REX Shutterstock

Salvatore Ferragamo Creeps Into Spring

Creeper shoes crept their way into Salvatore Ferragamo’s presentation today. The luxury house debuted a timeless, ultra-wearable collection of-ready-to-wear for spring — but with a twist, with the help of stacked creeper sole shoes. Here, they weren’t so much “punk” as they were surprisingly dressy. Wear them with a suit.

Salvatore Ferragamo spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Edhen Milano: The New (Cool) Kid on the Block

Edhen Milano’s Filippo Fiora and Filippo Cirulli — two Italian fashion influencers turned designers — proved their staying power with a strong assortment of spiffy dress styles. There were monkstrap loafers in vibrant spring colors, satin tuxedo shoes and, yes, even mules for men, done in a woven wicker treatment. Judging by the collection, it’s a serious brand to watch.

Edhen Milano spring ’18 men’s collection. Davide Maestri

Tod’s Toys Between Classic and Modern

Known for its Gommino loafers, Tod’s experimented with new silhouettes for spring. The brand looked to military references, introducing printed leather camos onto its signature loafers. As for the new: retro runners with bright stripes of orange or blue, as well as creeper-soled patent loafers. Tod’s held the presentation at the famous Villa Necchi Campiglio.

Tod’s spring ’18 presentation. REX Shutterstock

Prada Goes Sci-Fi

Ever the dreamer, Miuccia Prada brought her label into another dimension this season. The spring ’18 men’s collection incorporated futuristic elements and graphic novel motifs, making for a shoe collection that was bold and, at times, cartoony. Case and point: the ultra-pointy oxfords, and neoprene Velcro’d runners.

Prada spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

Moncler Transitions From Winter to Summer

Moncler’s Thom Browne loves himself a good theatrical set, and today was no different. To reflect the new men’s collection, which was half winter wear and half summer wear, the show’s set mixed snow-covered trees with summery palm trees. Models walked in both snow boots and flip-flops on top of a runway covered in fake snow and sand.

Moncler spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

For shoe highlights from day 2, click here.

For more of today’s moments, click through the gallery.

Want more Milan Fashion Week coverage?

The Best Shoe Moments on Day 2 of Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Marcelo Burlon Spring 2018 Ready-to-Wear at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Giuseppe Zanotti Spring ’18 Shoes at Milan Men’s Fashion Week