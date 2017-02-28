Buyers From Matches and Browns on What Ruled Milan Fashion Week

Fendi fall '17 collection. REX Shutterstock

It was certainly a season to remember in Milan — and retailers found a lot they liked.

Prada and Fendi were the runway standouts for buyers from Browns and Matches.

Meanwhile, Attico, Oscar Tiye and Gianvito Rossi also made seriously strong statements.

What else ruled Milan Fashion Week? Read on.

Ida Peterrson, accessories buying manager, Browns Fashion

Standout shoe collections on and off the runway: “I absolutely loved the embellishment and embroideries at both Gucci and Prada. The feathers at the latter really sealed the deal for me! Fendi’s red statement shoes are at the top of my wish list. They were off the charts. I’m also totally obsessed with Attico. Their pointed-toe mule is one of my all-time favorites. Off the runway, Oscar Tiye really stood out. Amina [Muaddi’s] mules are seriously killer.”

New names on my radar: Giordano Torressi, Giannico

Trend Watch: Red boots, Pointed-toe mules and feathers, feathers, feathers!

Natalie Kingham, buying director, Matches Fashion



Runway Hits: “Fendi runway was great, I loved the sock boot and sandal combo. The Prada shearling fuzzy slippers and satin shoes with gold heel stain were amazing.”

Trends I loved: Knee-high boots are making a 70s comeback at Gianvito Rossi and Fendi.