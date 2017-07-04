Designer Red, White & Blue Shoes You Can Wear After the Weekend Is Over

View Slideshow Gucci loafers. Saks Fifth Avenue

July Fourth weekend is all about red, white and blue.

But if you’re not so into a pair of cheesy star-spangled flip-flops, consider wearing a pair of red, white or blue (or a combination of all three) designer shoes that will serve you long after the weekend of beach and barbecues is over.

Star-print shoes continue to be a favorite of designers, particularly Saint Laurent. Its popular star-print sneakers come in a metallic silver with red stars and a blue heel tab, making them a festive but on-trend style statement. Gucci has also splattered its mega-hit loafers with silver stars on top of metallic blue — perfect for the holiday but just as cute all season long.

Dries Van Noten’s denim boots are an amazing choice to wear with your July Fourth look, but will fit with so many wardrobe items through the summer and into the fall. Gianvito Rossi’s classic Portofino ankle-strap sandal also comes in a flat version in red that’s a great closet investment, as are Stuart Weitzman’s red ankle-wrap pair.

Stella McCartney’s platforms come in red, white and blue if you’re really looking to turn some heads, as do No. 21’s bow slides.

Click through the gallery to see more top designer red, white and blue shoe picks.

