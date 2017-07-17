See How These Gucci Heels Can Transform From Classic to Trendy Pumps

Gucci's suede pump with removable Web bow Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci’s latest pumps make a statement with an oversized bow — but it can be taken off, allowing wearers to style the shoes in multiple ways.

The grosgrain ribbon (which features elastic for easy removal) is striped in red and green, Gucci’s trademark colors that also adorn the brand’s celebrity-favorite striped sneakers, and wraps around the shoes, providing a stylish twist on a typical pump. The style pays homage to the Italian label’s heritage, as the bow is inspired by the strap that secured a saddle to a horse, a touch similar to the signature horsebit that decorates Gucci’s loafers.

With the bow taken off, the Italian-made heels double as a classic suede black pointy-toe pump — a wardrobe staple.

The versatile shoes are available on Gucci.com, where they sell for $695, a relative steal when the fact that the heels can be styled in two very different ways is taken into consideration, as well as in Gucci retail locations. There are several other colorways, including pink suede and blue suede. There are also several leather styles with various crystal or pearl-embellished removable bows.

For those looking to make a smart designer purchase that will withstand the test of time, the unadorned black suede shoes fit the bill — but with the oversized bow added on, these heels allow wearers to test out a trend.

