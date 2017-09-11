Francesco Russo’s Spring ’18 Collection Is Available for Preorder On Moda Operandi

View Slideshow Francesco Russo x Moda Operando for spring '18. Courtesy photo

Francesco Russo has officially launched his spring ’18 collection on Modaoperandi.com, and you can order it now.

The Paris-based designer — whose goal has always been to build on his luxe classics — is offering up a mesh over-the-knee boot as well as mesh bootie styles, plus laser-cut booties and elegant pumps and platforms. The collection is an ode to the 1920s.

“Through this collaboration, we are able to give our customers the opportunity to select a wider range of styles,” said Russo, who is doing a presale format for the first time. “Since the launch of their website, Moda Operandi has given the opportunity for customers to purchase the most extraordinary pieces directly from catwalk and showrooms that sometimes do not reach the floor of stores. I felt this to be the right collaboration in order to underline the very exclusive approach I would like to give with our product.”

Overall, Moda Operandi has big ambitions for the shoe category. “With most of our business in apparel, we have a tremendous opportunity in the [accessories] category,” Deborah Nicodemus, CEO, said in a recent interview with FN.

