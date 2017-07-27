Fashion Designers and Celebrities React to President Trump’s Ban of Transgender People in the Military

(L-R): Marc Jacobs, Zendaya and Phillip Lim. REX Shutterstock

President Donald Trump abruptly announced on Wednesday that the U.S. will no longer allow transgender people to serve in the U.S. military.

Trump said he came to the decision after discussing the matter with his generals and military advisers.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” he wrote.

Although the policy has not officially changed yet, in the wake of the announcement, many designers and celebrities took to social media to speak out against the ban. Below, see what some of them had to say.

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong. We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 26, 2017

Bullies never win God Bless America 🇺🇸 A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 26, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

u are valid + u are loved. #transrightsarehumanrights A post shared by Daya (@daya) on Jul 27, 2017 at 12:32am PDT

Not quite sure what respect is "due" this colluder in chief. He isn't worth the dirt under the shoe of ANY who serve. #TransRights — samantha ronson (@samantharonson) July 27, 2017