Gianvito Rossi’s Japan-Inspired Collection Featured Gilded Dragons & Cherry Blossoms

By / 17 hours ago
gianvito rossi fall 2017 Milan Fashion View Slideshow
Gianvito Rossi's fall 2017 collection at Milan Fashion Week.
REX Shutterstock.

Gianvito Rossi’s affinity for Japan came to life in his fall ’17 collection, presented today at Milan Fashion Week.

Gilded dragons and beautiful brocades combined for standout boots. Cherry blossom prints adorned mules and slippers. A heart “tattoo” made a statement on patent sandals.

Gianvito Rossi's fall '17 collection at Milan Fashion Week.

“It’s important to feel the texture,” the designer said, holding up one of his favorite pumps, inspired by a kimono.

Rossi also unveiled an elegant version of the sock boot, one of the season’s biggest trends.

Rich hues, including red and shades of purple, were also incorporated across the collection.

Gianvito Rossi's fall '17 collection at Milan Fashion Week.

While the women’s collection was in the spotlight, there was some big news on the men’s front as well. Rossi revealed that two standalone men’s stores are set to open later this year in Milan and Paris.

The designer also recently opened a boutique in Miami and is expanding to South Coast Plaza in California later this year.

Click through the slideshow to see the full Gianvito Rossi fall ’17 collection.

