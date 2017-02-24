Alexandre Birman’s Milan Fashion Week Presentation Was a Family Affair

By / 19 hours ago
Alexandre Birman ready to wear fall View Slideshow
Alexandre Birman fall '17 presentation.
REX Shutterstock

Alexandre Birman presented at Milan Fashion Week today for the second season in a row, and the Brazilian designer offered up a diversified collection that moved far beyond his core classics.

Olivia Palermo and Saks Fifth Avenue’s Roopal Patel were among the stylish fans who stopped by to see the fall ’17 collection. Birman also got a special visit from his wife, Johanna Birman, and two young daughters, who came straight from the airport to show their support.

Related
Sergio Rossi Staged A Futuristic 'Show of Legs' at Milan Fashion Week

olivia palermo johana stein alexandre birman ready to wear fall 2017Olivia Palermo poses with Johanna Stein at Alexandre Birman’s fall ’17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

There was plenty of newness across the collection, both in silhouettes and materials. This season, Birman introduced a block-heel platform, a thicker bell heel and a kitten heel treatment for the first time. A feminine grouping featured plush velvet booties in rose hues and off-white styles that stood out, while a suede series showcased 1970s styles, including intricately woven suede boots.

scotigadvel
1 hour
Looking for a cute girl to get laid? Look here http://tinyurl.com/gtxhnmc
weicribocto
1 hour
Searching for a milf to get laid? See this link http://tinyurl.com/hxbel3l
oparroartic
2 hours
Want to find a cute ppartner for sex? Check here http://tinyurl.com/jsrq8xb

Briman’s standout this season was the elegant high-vamp pump from the black-and-white series. While he’s tackling plenty of new territory, Birman continues to experience strong momentum with his best-known style, the Clarita. Sarah Jessica Parker recently showed off the look during an episode of “Divorce,” her new HBO series.

Alexandre Birman ready to wear fall 2017Alexandre Birman fall ’17 presentation. REX Shutterstock

To see the full Alexandre Birman fall ’17 collection, click through the slideshow.

15 thoughts on “Alexandre Birman’s Milan Fashion Week Presentation Was a Family Affair

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s