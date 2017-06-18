For Dsquared2’s Dean and Dan Caten, Their Spring ’18 Shoes Prove More Is Always More

View Slideshow Dsquared2 spring '18 collection at MFW. REX Shutterstock

For Dsquared2 designers Dean and Dan Caten, nothing is ever “too much.” The design duo’s spring ’18 co-ed collection, shown today at Milan Fashion Week, featured a maximalist approach, from sequins and frills to hundreds of buckles fastened onto shoes and clothing.

The standout shoe this season came in the form of a multibuckled men’s leather boot. For the women’s version, the brand did a stiletto sandal version as well. But the buckles didn’t stop there: The shoes were worn with leather trousers with buckles all along the sides, as well, making for a full waist-to-toe effect.

Dsquared2 spring ’18 collection. REX Shutterstock

Elsewhere in the ready-to-wear collection, the Caten brothers showed clashing combos — think leopard and Hawaiian prints worn together — as well as a few evening looks, including teal tuxedos for him and black ruffled gowns for her. While the shoes didn’t change throughout the show, there was enough visual distraction elsewhere to detract us. Almost too much.

To see the full collection, check out the gallery.

Want more from Milan Fashion Week?

At Prada’s Spring Men’s Show, Cartoony Superheroes Went Sleek

The Spring ’18 Shoes at Ferragamo Were Perfect for a Summer Promenade

Santoni’s Spring ’18 Collection Looked Almost Good Enough to Eat

Tod’s Spring 2018 Collection at Milan Men’s Fashion Week