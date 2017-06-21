‘Dad Style’ Is Taking Over the Men’s Spring 2018 Runways

View Slideshow Dad-inspired looks at the spring '18 men's shows. REX Shutterstock

Is it time to raid our dads’ closets? According to the spring ’18 men’s shows, start digging. One of the biggest runway trends for the season — London, Milan and Paris included — saw designers reference normcore dad-inspired looks. Think pieces like retro ’80s runners, ratty ball caps and, yes, socks with sandals.

The intentionally unfashionable aesthetic began with Balenciaga. For the past few seasons, creative director Demna Gvasalia has found beauty in the mundane, reinventing classics like the retro runner, which he did for fall with triple-stacked soles. This season in Paris, his spring collection was entirely dedicated to dads, with shoes including chunky sneakers and monk straps plastered with the brand logo.

Balenciaga spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

In London, Martine Rose showed a spring collection of colorful retro runners too — a dad favorite. He paired the shoes with normcore pieces like pullover fleeces, khaki shorts and baggy stonewash jeans.

Meanwhile, in Milan, N. 21 continued the momentum with seriously colorful retro runners. The label also showed slide sandals paired with socks, a look that says, “I’m a dad, and I’m barbecuing.” At Fendi, Silvia Venturini Fendi showcased a collection of workwear-meets-vacation wear, which embraced the classic button-up and tie dad look, paired with leather pool slides.

Fendi spring ’18 men’s collection. REX Shutterstock

For more dad looks, click through the gallery.

Want more Milan coverage?

The Craziest Shoes at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

The Top 10 Shoes From Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018

The Most Luxurious Shoes From Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018

The Top Shoe Trends From Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018

The Best Sneakers at Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018