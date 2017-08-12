Charlotte Simone’s Buzzy Collaboration With Superga Launches Today

Charlotte Simone for Superga launches Saturday, August 12. Courtesy of brand

London-based accessory designer Charlotte Beecham has linked up with Italian sneaker giant Superga for a fluffy collab that launches today.

Known for her expertise in scarves, hats and other furry items, the powerhouse designer’s Charlotte Simone brand already counts the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Rita Ora as fans. With her latest launch, Beecham is marking her foray into footwear — and with one of fashion’s favorite sneaker brands, no less.

Charlotte Simone for Superga. Courtesy of brand

The collaboration features three exclusive styles that include a regular sneaker, a platform trainer and slide — each featuring Simone’s trademark faux fur detailing. The shoes are feminine and fun with a noticable ’90s feel to them.

Shop Charlotte Simone’s collab with Superga. Courtesy of brand

“My Collaboration is here! Now available at Superga and Office Shoes! Fluffy laces, fuzzy sliders, Rainbow soles, Velcro fuzz💕I am SO excited🌈❤️,” the Brit Instagrammed this morning.

Shop Charlotte Simone for Superga, out now.

Want more?

Exclusive: Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up on Her New Store on the Las Vegas Strip

Kate Middleton’s Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Got an Upgrade for Fall

How to Nail Fall’s Hottest Hues From Head-to-Toe With One Color