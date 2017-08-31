Asos and Reebok Launch Sneakers Inspired by Popular Shirt Styles

Asos White x Reebok Freestyle Courtesy Photo

From Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, to Riccardo Tisci and, most recently, Sophia Webster — who just unveiled a capsule collection with Puma — brands have been jumping at the chance to work with sportswear brands.

The latest noteworthy sneaker collaboration is between the British high street retailer, Asos, and Reebok.

Reebok worked with the designers behind Asos White, the premium womenswear label at Asos, to create a 7-piece capsule of classic Reebok styles reinvented with the fabrics from some of the most popular Asos White styles.

The result was a charming mix of polka-dot and striped high-tops inspired by popular shirt styles by Asos White. Low-top sneakers came in girly white lace, quilted pink satin or glossy navy leather.

“Asos White is a brand that’s been going for quite a while now and has a good, strong identity — it’s everyone’s little secret. So the idea was to take the brand’s classic fabrics and mix them up with Reebok’s classic styles,” said Vanessa Spence, Asos’ womenwear design director. “Whenever we do anything, we try to put a bit of a twist on it, and I think this [collection] does look quite different to all the other trainers out there. It’s got streetwear elements, but also quite a girly vibe as well.”

The first three styles from the range, including a velvet low-top style and striped or polka-dot leather high-tops, will launch on Asos at the beginning of September, followed by the remaining styles which will launch online in November.

Prices range from around $90 to $100.

Spence added that collaborations are always a priority for Asos, and a capsule collection with Hello Kitty, which will consist of clothing, footwear, bags and accessories, is also in the pipeline.