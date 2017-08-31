Victoria Beckham Even Manages to Make Pajamas Look Street-Chic

Victoria Beckham wears sleepwear-inspired outfits from her collection. Rex Shutterstock

As a mom and an esteemed fashion designer, Victoria Beckham is a woman on the go. For someone who has such a busy schedule, it only makes sense that she has outfits that are stylish and comfortable at the same time.

Recently, she’s been spending a lot of time helping her oldest son Brooklyn settle in before his semester starts at New York City’s Parsons School of Design. With that and fashion week coming up, the former Spice Girl definitely has a lot on her plate, so the last thing she should have to worry about is deciding what to wear. To make getting ready easier on herself, the star has been opting for the pajama-inspired trend lately.

Victoria and Romeo Beckham leaving their hotel in New York City. Splash News

She was first spotted in an all-pink coordinated ensemble from her resort ’18 collection, which she appears to have worn with nude sandals. Though we couldn’t see her shoes completely, they peeked through at the bottom of her posh pink and white plaid pajama set.

A few days later, she continued her sleepwear streak with an entirely blue look, only this time she donned a pleated skirt, instead of pants. The outfit was also from her resort collection, and she paired it with sparkling silver sandals. Her heels were embellished with glitter along the straps and glistened alongside her sealike look.

The 43-year-old does have three other kids who have the school year ahead of them, so we assume she has plenty more of these effortlessly glam outfits up her sleeve.

Victoria Beckham out and about in New York City. Splash News

