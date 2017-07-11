Venus Williams Becomes Oldest Tennis Player in 23 Years to Make it to Wimbledon Semifinals

Venus Williams at the Women's Quarterfinal Singles Match on July 11 at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. REX Shutterstock

Today is a big day for Venus Williams.

The 37-year-old tennis star beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5 at Wimbledon’s quarterfinals on Centre Court today, becoming the oldest women’s semifinalist since Martina Navratilova 23 years ago. This victory means that Williams will be headed to her 10th semifinal at Wimbledon. It’s worth noting that 20-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia was only a few weeks old when Williams made her Wimbledon debut in 1997. Ostapenko won the French Open in Paris last month.

Venus Williams wearing Nike sneakers at Wimbledon on July 11. REX Shutterstock

Williams — who is two years older than pregnant sister Serena Williams — wore an ensemble from her EleVen by Venus Williams line for the match. She completed the look with Nike tennis shoes and some daring black eye makeup.

Venus Williams celebrates her victory at the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 11. REX Shutterstock

The five-time Wimbledon champion will face the winner of a match between Simona Halep and Johanna Konta.

Venus Williams on the court at Wimbledon’s quarterfinals. REX Shutterstock

