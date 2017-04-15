This Is How ‘Queen of Coachella’ Vanessa Hudgens Embraced So Many Trends in One Look

View Slideshow Vanessa Hudgens wears a checked off-the-shoulder top and matching skirt with black studded sandals at Boohoo.com's Desert Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Courtesy of Boohoo.com.

The interwebs has dubbed Vanessa Hudgens as the “Queen of Coachella,” a fitting title that highlights her enthusiasm for the annual music festival in Indio, Calif., where she has partied since 2011 until her duties on Broadway in “Gigi” kept her away in 2015.

She is known for fully embracing bohemian style from head-to-toe — with no accessory spared. And she did not disappoint when she arrived on Friday, day one of two consecutive Coachella weekends, for Boohoo.com‘s Desert Oasis party.

Vanessa Hudgens wears a checked off-the-shoulder top and matching skirt with black studded sandals at Boohoo .com’s Desert Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Courtesy of Boohoo.com.

The “High School Musical” actress joined her sister, Stella, at the soiree, in a For Love & Lemons black and white checked off-the-shoulder top and matching maxi skirt.

She completed the look with festival-friendly black sandals that featured an ankle strap and round-stud detail around the toe strap.

Vanessa Hudgens wears a checked off-the-shoulder top and matching skirt with black studded sandals at Boohoo.com’s Desert Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Courtesy of Boohoo.com.

She complemented the ensemble with the following: a wide-brim hat by Lack of Color, round sunglasses by Vera Wang, a necklace with a heart-shaped pendant by Vanessa Money, a book bag, a choker, dangling earrings, three rings — one of them a full-finger ring, minimalist bangles, two ornate statement bracelets, a studded belt, a long chainlink necklace that incorporated a large lighter, and crystal embellishments for her fingernails and face.

Vanessa Hudgens wears a checked off-the-shoulder top and matching skirt with black studded sandals at Boohoo.com’s Desert Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Courtesy of Boohoo.com.

Indeed, it is among her most ambitious standout style statements.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight previously, she admitted that she attracts a lot of attention because of her passion for indulging in bohemian trends. “I should just dress like crap and no one would care,” she joked. “But that’s the other [fun] part of music festivals is dressing up. Any excuse to dress up is good for me.”

Emily Ratajkowski wears a red halterneck top with matching pants and sandals at Boohoo.com’s Desert Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Courtesy of Boohoo.com.

Emily Ratajkowski wears a red halterneck top with matching pants and cheetah-print sandals at Boohoo.com’s Desert Oasis party on day one of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Courtesy of Boohoo.com.

Some of the other celebrity guests included Emily Ratajkowski, who wore a striking red halterneck dress that had a keyhole split down to the navel. The model-actress teamed it with matching trousers and cheetah-print sandals.

“The Bachelor” star Nick Viall stepped out in Chuck Taylors with his fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi, who had on gold booties.

The event for Boohoo.com is one of several pop-up stops, including a West Coast college and city tour, held to engage with millennial customers, the retailer said of its strategy in a statement.

“The Boohoo.com brand is no stranger to the festival circuit — we’re excited to be in Indio with media brand Her Campus and commerce platform Foray Collective to showcase the best of our festival product,” said Natalie McGrath, Boohoo.com’s vice president of marketing.

The British brand will have influencer-driven and consumer-facing events during both consecutive weekends of the festival.

Click through the gallery to see more of Coachella’s day one festival style.