Tiffany Trump Wears Skintight Pink Dress With Strappy Nude Sandals at Mar-a-Lago

Christmas may be over, but the Trump family’s vacation at Mar-a-Lago (President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Fla., estate) continues in style. Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter, shared a photo of herself Tuesday on social media.

In the snap, Tiffany sports a skintight pink dress with nude sandals. They feature a stiletto heel and three straps over the vamp. The shoes’ shade serves to elongate the 5-foot-8 first daughter’s legs.

The 24-year-old’s vacation also has consisted of a little beach time — the previous day, she shared a video of herself lying in the sand with her older sister, Ivanka. In the video, both women sport swimsuits and aviator sunglasses. Tiffany wears a blue and purple suit, while Ivanka wears a pale pink ruffled design.

Before arriving at Mar-a-Lago, Tiffany celebrated an early Christmas with her mother, Marla Maples, in New York. In a snap of the two opening presents together, Tiffany is shoeless, wearing a tan sweater with elbow patches and stretchy black leggings.

Tiffany spent much of her father’s presidential campaign on the sidelines as she finished up her final year of undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania. Now she is in Washington, D.C., for most of the year — along with the rest of her famous family — as she works toward a law degree at Georgetown University.

