This Is How Lady Gaga Styles the Supreme x Louis Vuitton Collab

Lady Gaga for Supreme Instagram: @ladygaga/Terry Richardson

After months of anticipation, Supreme and Louis Vuitton’s collaboration was finally released in June. The streetwear-meets-runway collection has already raked in a number of celebrity fans — among them Madonna, Justin Bieber and rappers Drake and Travis Scott — and now Lady Gaga is voicing her approval of the coveted range, which includes apparel, footwear, leather goods and accessories.

The “Joanne” singer-songwriter shared a look at her Supreme x Louis Vuitton style on Instagram, pairing the collection’s Leather Baseball Jacket in red with a Keepall 45 and Christopher Backpack in Louis Vuitton’s signature epi leather. “Now that’s a collaboration,” Gaga wrote.

@supremenewyork @louisvuitton now that's a collaboration 🤘 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 9, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

The singer also shared a throwback image with a customized Supreme Hermès Birkin bag from her spring/summer 2011 Paper magazine editorial, shot by Terry Richardson. The bag was created in 2011, reportedly as a custom design for the wife of Supreme founder James Jebbia.

I remember when ❤️🤘 @supremenewyork A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 9, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Custom Hermès Birkin Bag. 2011 A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork) on Jun 19, 2014 at 7:00am PDT

Supreme x Louis Vuitton Leather Baseball Jacket Supreme

Supreme x Louis Vuitton Keepall 45 Supreme

Supreme x Louis Vuitton Christopher Backpack Supreme

Want more?

Supreme and Vans Are Releasing a Surprise Sneaker Collection Today

Here’s When Supreme and Comme des Garçons’ Limited-Edition Nike Sneakers Come Out

Is Louis Vuitton Collaborating With Supreme?