From the Archives: Jackie Kennedy, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn & More Stars’ Summer Fashion

View Slideshow Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III near their yacht in Sardinia, Italy, in August 1966. REX Shutterstock

As the saying goes, “What goes around, comes around.”

This couldn’t be more true when it comes to fashion inspiration, especially for summer. A look back at photos of iconic stars such as Jackie Kennedy, Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn proves that summer style is timeless.

Shots of Kelly show the actress and Princess of Monaco wearing lace-up sandals and espadrilles that could just as easily be part of a designer’s collection today. Audrey Hepburn often wore her summer dress with prim pumps.

During a trip to Capri, Italy in 1960, Kennedy came across a flat leather sandal that she couldn’t leave the island without. When she returned to the U.S., she took the sandals to her local cobbler in Palm Beach, Fla., where the Kennedy family had a home. The cobbler mimicked the whip-stitched sandals with a rondelle design that Kennedy loved — and this was the start of the Jack Rogers brand. Kennedy continued to wear the sandals often in the summers.

Of course, barefoot is sometimes the best bet in the summer, as demonstrated in photos of designer Bill Blass by a pool in South Hampton, N.Y., Nancy Reagan at the beach near her home and Cher giving a tour of her home in a printed top and matching pants.

Click through the gallery to see more summer style archive photos.

Want more?

From the Archives: Melania Trump’s Young Style Statements to First Lady Fashion

A Look Back at Elizabeth Taylor’s Most Glamorous Moments — Bling, Furs & Pumps

Ferragamo’s 1920s Archive Collection Is Very Fashion-Forward