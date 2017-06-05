Sophia Bush Wears Affordable Aldo Shoes for the Greenwich Film Festival

Sophia Bush REX Shutterstock

Sophia Bush made an appearance over the weekend at the Greenwich International Film Festival in Connecticut. The actress was chosen to lead the Social Impact Jury at the third annual GIFF, and she came appropriately dressed for the occasion.

Wearing a Stella McCartney asymmetrical skirt, Bush stayed true to the social impact theme, as the Stella McCartney brand ethos is centered on its commitment to sustainability and being an eco-friendly company.

She paired the skirt with an H&M top and affordable Aldo pumps.

Pleased as punch to head the Social Impact Jury at GIFF this year. Hats off to all of the incredibly talented film makers. #CityOfGhosts @chargedfilm @bigsoniamovie and more. #DocumentariesMatter #GIFF17 A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

The Stessy shoes are one of the brand’s most popular heels, and for the premiere of “City of Ghosts,” which won the Best Social Impact Film award, Bush opted for the two-tone red and nubuck colorway.

Aldo Stessy pumps, $80; aldoshoes.com

She was also on hand for the festival’s opening-night party. There, she donned a sheer and lace ensemble paired with Nicholas Kirkwood heels that were embellished with a crystal hexagonal-shaped plate.

Sophia Bush at opening night of the 2017 Greenwich Film Festival wearing Nicholas Kirkwood heels. Splash

It was recently revealed that Bush will be leaving the NBC hit series “Chicago P.D.” after four seasons on the show.

