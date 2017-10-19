Sharon Stone, 59, and Melanie Griffith, 60, Defy Age in Chic Looks at Beverly Hills Charity Gala

(L-R) Melanie Griffith and Sharon Stone pose at the VIP Conversation for Women's Brain Health Initiative at Gagosian on Oct. 18. Rex Shutterstock

Melanie Griffith and Sharon Stone have been household names for decades — and while longevity in Hollywood is difficult to achieve, both women demonstrated their sophisticated fashion sensibilities at the VIP Conversation for Women’s Brain Health Initiative at Gagosian in Beverly Hills, Calif., yesterday.

Stone, who turns 60 in March, stepped out in an all-black look. The “Basic Instinct” actress sported a ’60s-inspired look, donning a black coat over a minidress, which she paired with pointy-toed pumps. Stone accessorized her look with clear aviator glasses and a glossy handbag, wearing her blond pixie cut tousled.

Sharon Stone wears a croc-embossed pump while seated with her legs crossed. Rex Shutterstock

The 60-year-old Griffith stepped out in a white blouse with sheer detailing, which she paired with black trousers and comfortable ballet flats for an elegant look. The “Lolita” actress wore her hair in a messy high ponytail and accessorized with simple silver jewelry.

Sharon Stone, wearing a black minidress and trench coat. Rex Shutterstock

Melanie Griffith steps out clad in a white blouse, black skinny trousers and ballet flats. Rex Shutterstock

At the event, a private launch of the Women’s Brain Health Initiative, the two women spoke on a panel alongside fashion designer Tamara Mellon, Tom Ford VIP relations director Crystal Lourd, film producer Paula Wagner, Dr. Pauline Maki and the initiative’s founder, Lynn Posluns.

Want more?

Watch Barbara Palvin Re-Create Sharon Stone’s ‘Basic Instinct’ Scene in DSquared2 Stilettos

Melanie Griffith Suffers Two Wardrobe Malfunctions in See-Through Lace Dress

These Fashion Week Celebs Try to Defy Their Age With Far-Out Looks