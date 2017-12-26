Shakira & Gerard Piqué Twin in Black Sneakers for Christmas Day Knicks Game

Gerard Piqué (L) and Shakira Rex Shutterstock

Shakira and her footballer boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, matched in black sneakers as they sat front-row at yesterday’s New York Knicks Christmas Day game at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer sported a Mickey Mouse Christmas sweater and shiny pants, which she paired with black sneakers featuring flashy gold accents. Piqué opted for a casual look, wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and Nike high-top sneakers.

The duo’s two kids, Milan (4) and Sasha (2), also matched at the game. The kids sported red and white long-sleeve shirts, which they wore with patch-covered gray jeans. Milan opted for shiny silver sneakers, while Sasha selected light-up kicks for the outing.

The Knicks’ Christmas Day game brought together a slew of celebrity attendees. Comedian Chris Rock attended in gray and blue Adidas sneakers as he sat alongside his mother and two teenage daughters.

“When Harry Met Sally” star Meg Ryan also was in the crowd, sitting together with boyfriend John Mellencamp and her son, Jack Quaid. The actress went for a monochromatic look, wearing a black turtleneck and pants with lace-up workboots.

The Knicks took on the Philadelphia 76ers in their Christmas Day matchup, which the 76ers won 105-98, snapping a five-game losing streak.

