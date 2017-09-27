Selena Gomez Embraces No-Bra Trend In Chic Crop Top With Slingback Pumps

Selena Gomez embraces the braless trend. Splash

Even on casual occasions, Selena Gomez always looks her best. Such was the case today when the actress stepped out to run errands in New York City — choosing simple silhouettes that offered plenty of comfort.

Gomez embraced the no-bra trend, wearing a yellow ribbed crop top without any supportive undergarment. The blouse featured scalloped edges around the collar and sleeves, and cut just around her naval, where she showed off her toned figure.

Selena Gomez wears black slingback pumps in New York City. Splash

The “Bad Liar” singer teamed the yellow top with black trousers that cut right above the ankle, where she was able to show off the details of her black pumps.

The footwear incorporated a pointed-toe profile and a slingback strap that wrapped around the back of the ankle. The heels looked to be around 3 inches.

Selena Gomez wears a yellow top with scalloped edges. Splash

Selena Gomez wears slingback pumps. Splash

Gomez is currently in the Big Apple shooting a film with director Woody Allen.

