Rihanna Makes a Statement in Plastic Wrapped Pumps

Despite a Vetements baseball cap and sunglasses, Rihanna was far from incognito went it came to her shoes. The singer stepped out in New York on Thursday making a serious fashion statement, and she proved once again that there’s no shoe she can’t pull off.

Wearing the highly anticipated Off-White c/o x Jimmy Choo collaboration, which is expected to hit stores in February, Rihanna opted for the “Claire 100mm” heels from the spring ’18 collection.

Rihanna spotted in New York wearing Off-White ™ C/O Jimmy Choo shoe collab. Splash

These shoes were the talk of the town when they debuted at Off-White’s runway presentation during Paris Fashion Week. Featuring Choo’s signature strappy pumps, Abloh gave the classic heels an edge by adding clear plastic ruching.

Sandra Choi, Jimmy Choo’s creative director said on the collab: “To collaborate with a brand like Off-White allows Jimmy Choo to explore a new avenue and take part in a different conversation. I love to mix it up by getting together with a different creative mind identifying our synergies and combining our DNA to create a beautiful and surprising collection with unexpected links to the roots of our brand.”

Details of Rihanna’s Off-White™ C/O Jimmy Choo Claire shoes. Splash

Rihanna paired the yet-to-be-released heels with a slouchy pinstripe dress from Luar’s spring ’18 line and a Delvaux handbag, which also happened to contain another bag: the limited-edition money clutch Alexander Wang designed with Judith Leiber.

Rihanna wearing Off-White™ C/O Jimmy Choo Claire shoes. Splash

