Ashley Graham’s All-Nude Look Was All About the Fine Details at Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma NYFW Show

View Slideshow Ashley Graham wears head-to-toe nude at Rihanna's Fenty x Puma fashion show at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma spring ’18 collection debuted today at New York Fashion Week, with plenty of celebrity fans holding court on the front row.

Supermodel Ashley Graham arrived in a head-to-toe nude outfit but gave it a contemporary, sleek twist with a variety textures that was all about the fine details.

The bustier incorporated a knit material with a lace-up profile, which she complemented with a sheer top that featured cutouts around the shoulder. Her skirt resembled glossy latex material, and her sandals featured a ribbed upper. The shoes incorporated a delicate strap around the ankle and a strap across the toebed.

Ashley Graham wears an all-nude outfit with matching sandals at the Fenty x Puma spring ’18 show at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Ashley Graham’s sandals. Rex Shutterstock

Rapper Cardi B stepped out in white zip-up booties teamed with denim short shorts, a cropped varsity sweater and padded orange varsity jacket.

Puma ambassador Big Sean had on the brand’s Clyde sneakers with slime green trousers and a black jacket.

Cardi B at the Fenty x Puma spring ’18 show at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Whoopi Goldberg was joined by her granddaughter Jerzey, and other guests included Diplo, Ty Dolla Sign, Mario Testino and Fabolous.

Whoopi Goldberg at the Fenty x Puma spring ’18 show at NYFW. Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebs at Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma show.

Want More?

All the Looks From Fenty x Puma’s NYFW Spring ’18 Runway Show

Rihanna Launches Fenty Beauty in Strappy Gladiator Sandals at NYFW

Rihanna’s New Fenty x Puma Creepers Are Inspired by High School Cliques