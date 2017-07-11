Pippa Middleton’s Wimbledon Sandals Are Just $99

Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon on July 10. Splash

Pippa Middleton turned heads at Wimbledon on Monday when she arrived wearing an off-the-shoulder mint green dress by Tephi.

While her clutch was by designer Carolina Herrera, her shoes are a relative bargain. She opted for Hush Puppies’ Molly Malia style sandal, which featured white straps and a birch wood block heel. While the white version isn’t available in the U.S., black, tan and navy versions can be found on Amazon, with prices ranging from about $35 to $99 based on the color.

Pippa Middleton kept her accessories simple as she arrived at Wimbledon on July 10. Splash

Pippa Middleton wore these Hush Puppies sandals. Courtesy Photo

Hush Puppies sandal, $35; amazon.com

Middleton is a big fan of affordable footwear. — she wore shoes during her honeymoon that were less than $150. Her favorite espadrilles she wore during her glamorous trip were recently on sale for about $50.

Her mom, Carole, also attended Wimbledon wearing a similarly summery outfit — she opted for a floral dress and block-heel sandals.

Last week, Middleton attended the tennis tournament wearing a Self-Portrait dress and gray suede heels by Emmy London.

