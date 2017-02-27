10 Stars Who Matched Their Shoes to Their Gowns at the 2017 Oscars

Choosing shoes in just the right color to complement a red-carpet gown can be a challenge. These stars have a simple solution: When in doubt, wear a pair that is the exact same color as your dress.
Tonal looks were very popular on the red carpet at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. Actress in a Supporting Role winner Viola Davis wore red Stuart Weitzman platforms to coordinate with her red Armani Privé gown. She even had a pair of red sneakers to wear after she won her award.
Model Alessandra Ambrosio also went with the red-on-red look for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. She paired her Ralph & Russo satin gown with red ankle-strap sandals.
Alicia Vikander, Brie Larson and Kirsten Dunst matched their shoes to their black gowns. Vikander wore Louis Vuitton wrap sandals to go with her lace dress by the label, Dunst went with a trusty pair of Christian Lacroix pumps with her Dior dress, and Larson chose Aquazzura sandals to finish her Oscar de la Renta look.
Emma Stone wore a pair of custom-dyed gold Givenchy sandals to perfectly coordinate with her Givenchy gown. Priyanka Chopra, Adriana Lima and Rosie Huntington-Whitely took a similar approach.
After a bit of controversy, Meryl Streep showed up in an Elie Saab ensemble paired with Jimmy Choo platforms in the same deep blue hue.
