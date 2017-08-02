Nicole Kidman Looks Like a Princess in This Nude Couture Dress & Gold Sandals on the Red Carpet

Nicole Kidman at the "Top of the Lake: China Girl" TV premiere in Sydney. REX Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman went for a stunning nude ensemble for a “Top of the Lake: China Girl” — a new Sundance channel TV series — red carpet appearance in Sydney. The Oscar-winning actress looked every bit the grown-up princess for the premiere, wearing a shimmery tulle dress with a pair of strappy sandals that have popped up before along her press tour.

Kidman’s elegant sheer dress was a haute couture piece from Zuhair Murad’s Fall ’17/18 collection. The see-through tea-length number was adorned with floral appliqués overlaid with a delicate layer of pleated tulle. An embellished waistband cinched the middle of the dress while the tulle pleats were accentuated around Kidman’s neck and wrists. Completing the sophisticated look were gold metallic sandals by Jimmy Choo.

Nicole Kidman went with a nude-based look featuring metallic sandals. REX/Shutterstock

Detail of Nicole Kidman’s sandals. REX Shutterstock

The 50-year-old also opted for muted tones just a few days prior while stopping in Los Angeles during her press tour. At the SundanceTV “Top of the Lake: China Girl” panel, Kidman wore a ruffled Rochas dress featuring floral detailing and a blush-colored hue. Her gold Jimmy Choo sandals also finished the chic look, as a neutral option that set off the romantic style.

Nicole Kidman has been wearing nude tones during her “Top of the Lake: China Girl” press tour, including these gold Jimmy Choo sandals. REX/Shutterstock

