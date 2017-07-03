Natalie Portman’s Dior Front-Row Style Included Pumps, Short Hair & a Short Dress

View Slideshow Natalie Portman sits in the front row at Christian Dior's presentation. REX Shutterstock

Today at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, Christian Dior’s front row saw a bevy of pointed pumps.

Natalie Portman, for one, wore black suede pointed heels with a plunging black minidress for an appearance in the front row at the label’s fall ’17 haute couture show. For the occasion, the Oscar winner styled her hair in chic, short waves that rested above her shoulder.

Natalie Portman in the front row at Christian Dior. REX Shutterstock

Also at the show was Elizabeth Olsen, who donned some large frames along with pointed black pumps and a two-piece striped ensemble featuring a T-shirt with fringed edges and matching trousers.

Elizabeth Olsen strikes a pose at Dior. REX Shutterstock

“Beguiled” actress Kirsten Dunst stepped out in pointed black pumps and a dress with embroidered hearts and stars, and a tulle skirt.

Kirsten Dunst at Christian Dior. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, model Winnie Harlow sported black pointy boots with a tan suit, Christian Dior undergarments and a black leather beret.

Model Winnie Harlow strikes a pose at Dior. REX Shutterstock

