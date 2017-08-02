Let Millie Bobby Brown Remind You How Much You Love Chuck Taylors

13-year-old Millie Bobby Brown is the breakout star of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” series. REX/Shutterstock

There’s no doubt that Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things” has turned into a major fashion star. The 13-year-old actress is the face of Converse and her new back-to-school campaign is the best thing you’ll see all day.

Let the feels hit you hard as Brown opened up about how the first day of school makes her feel. Even being one of the biggest child stars out there, she’s undoubtedly still a regular teenager at heart. “Day one can be unpredictable,” she said in her Instagram video for the classic shoe brand.

As far as her outfit went, Brown had several changes — from a gray sweatsuit to a blush-pink tee — but her shoes remained the same. She stayed comfortable in a pair of velvet high-top Chuck Taylor sneakers that currently retails for an affordable $65. You can never go wrong with solid shoes for under $100, so we have to say this is definitely a closet staple for everyone. We’ve seen an array of shoe choices from Brown, but we could get used to this casual sense of style. With the Emmys coming up next month, it will be interesting to see the direction she takes for the special event. Who knows, maybe she’ll rock Converse on the red carpet? Now that would be a sight to see.

Everyone has those first day feels. What’s yours?👊 @converse #FirstDayFeels #ConversePartner A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star velvet high top sneakers, $65; nike.com

