Miley Cyrus Wore Crazy Converse for Pride Performance

Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus is a vocal LGBT advocate — the singer even dedicated her newest single, “Inspired,” to the LGBT community — so it’s unsurprising that the 23-year-old performed at a Washington, D.C., pride event Sunday.

The singer took a break from the all-white concert looks she has been favoring of late, stepping out in a multicolored tie-dye sweatshirt and pulling her hair back with a rainbow ribbon.

Just a few minutes until I take the stage @hot995 #Pride !!!!! Representing @happyhippiefdn 💛💛💛💛💛 #YesToAll I will be steaming live on my Twitter! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

To top her look off, Cyrus wore a pair of tie-dye rainbow Converse sneakers. The singer also announced that Converse would be donating a portion of proceeds from its Pride collection to her Happy Hippy Foundation, which fights for LGBT, homeless and women’s rights.

The singer later performed in a second look, a smiley face T-shirt from her Happy Hippy Foundation and a pair of embellished jeans with rhinestones spelling out “I <3 Washington, D.C.”

Yaaaaass Washington DC #pride for @hot995 gave me soooo much life! Love Love and more LOVE! @happyhippiefdn @converse A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

Similar styles to Cyrus’ are available for purchase online, coming in at an affordable price tag of $65. Those looking for more freedom to choose their style can customize their kicks by using the NIKEiD service.

The Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star with a rainbow canvas upper.

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Pride, $65; Nike