Melania Trump Wears All Black at 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

In a somber memorial service on the White House lawn this morning, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid respects to those lost in the 9/11 attacks 16 years ago.
The Trumps were joined by Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Kellyanne Conway and James Mattis as the memorial service began with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to coincide with the time the first World Trade Center tower was hit.
Melania wore a black jacquard Michael Kors coat dress. Its long sleeves, collar and belted waist allowed a professional yet feminine appeal, very appropriate for the occasion. The first lady finished her look with a simple pair of black Manolo Blahnik stiletto pumps. The pumps sunk into the White House lawn as she stood with her husband.
Later in the morning, the president and Melania attended a memorial at the Pentagon, meeting survivors of the 9/11 attack on that location. President Trump spoke of the horrific attack 16 years ago and made a vow for the future: “The terrorists who attacked us thought they could incite fear and weaken our spirit, but America cannot be intimidated … Our values will endure, our people will thrive, our nation will prevail, and the memory of our loved ones will never, ever die.”
